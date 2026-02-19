Former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt died on January 8, aged 78.

The total value of Invercargill City Council’s contribution to Sir Tim Shadbolt’s public funeral has come in at close to $30,000, not including GST.

On Thursday, the council detailed both its financial contribution and services provided for the former mayor's 16 January send-off.

Venue hire and services associated with the Civic Theatre and Scottish Hall were the main offering at $23,603.55, which included video, sound, equipment hire, security, flowers and extra staff hours.

That was followed by internment costs at Eastern Cemetery of $4,643.48, and financial contributions in the form of signage, transportation, and condolence books which totaled $1,238.71.

Costs associated with traffic management were not currently available, and the council did not include those related to council staff who supported the set-up and delivery of the service, aside from hours for event production staff.

The council said it received a request from representatives of Sir Tim’s family about the availability of a venue suitable for the service.

“In recognition of Sir Tim’s longstanding service to our community, and given our organisation had resources such as an appropriate venue and staff available to, it was felt it was appropriate to offer this support,” it said.

Invercargill mayor Tom Campbell said it was appropriate Sir Tim had a civic funeral, and the cost to council was “relatively modest” given three quarters of it was in-kind rather than dollar cost.

Councillor Grant Dermody said Sir Tim was an icon who made an “awesome” contribution to the city, and deserved a service like he had received.

The cost seemed to have landed around what had been indicated, he said.

Councillor Ian Pottinger said the amount was what he imagined for a funeral of that size, while former councillor Peter Kett said he was surprised but "not moaning about it".

Internment costs and venue hire and services relating to the Civic Theatre and Scottish Hall were itemised as "services in kind" by the council.

Sir Tim served as mayor of Waitematā for two terms before moving south to Invercargill where he clocked up nine terms between 1993 and 2022.

He was 78 years old when he died.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.