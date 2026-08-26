A backstage crew are burning the midnight oil to make sure Gore Musical Theatre’s production of Badjelly the Witch has a smooth landing this week.

Stage manager Brian Pay said his team was working late to make sure all the backstage elements were ready.

“Most of our work is done after 9 o’clock at night; we’ll work till, say, midnight,” Mr Pay said.

The cast of Badjelly is made up of 29 actors from Waikaka, Edendale and West Gore primary schools and students from Māruawai College’s senior and junior campuses, St Peter’s College, Menzies College and Blue Mountain College.

The hour-long production of the five-song show, based on Spike Milligan’s book of the same name, runs at the St James Theatre from August 27 to 29.

Preparations included manning the curtains, sound and lighting equipment.

This was often done by a team of close to 10 who started once the theatre finished screening the day’s films, Mr Pay said.

“Time is always against us.”

The backstage crew also operates the fly system that allows Badjelly the witch to soar above stage.

“We will be flying Badjelly across the stage, and up and down, which is pretty intricate in itself and requires the competency of the flight crew,” Mr Pay said.

Working after the sun sets is part of getting ready for the "Badjelly the Witch" production, and stage manager Brian Pay is in the thick of preparations. Photo: Supplied

“You’re dealing with a person’s life.”

Theatre employee and volunteer Thomas Jones, 18, who had helped backstage at St James Theatre for the past four years, said being organised was important while working backstage.

“[It helps] to make sure everything goes ahead on time, and you keep things in time,” Mr Jones, who had been involved in about 30 shows, said.

Tickets are available via iTicket.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz