An embattled Southland slink skin operator who staged repeated protests at council offices has been officially trespassed by the organisation.

NZAgri Development Ltd director Eddie Zhi has been staging protests at Environment Southland’s Invercargill offices since September 11, after receiving interim enforcement orders which put a halt to his work.

On Friday, Environment Southland general manager Hayley Fitchett said the council had been onsite at the Tuturau operation to check if those orders were being complied with.

“Mr Zhi has been formally trespassed from the Environment Southland offices,” Ms Fitchett said.

“There is nothing further we can comment on at this time.”

Earlier on Friday, Mr Zhi indicated to Local Democracy Reporting the council’s visit to his site had included a police presence.

He later supplied photos of himself at Environment Southland offices wearing white overalls covered in red.

Mr Zhi’s earlier protests included taking dead animals to Environment Southland on the back of a truck, and removing clothing while sitting over a carpark entrance.

Environment Southland chairman Jeremy McPhail said in a statement on Friday Mr Zhi’s protests had gained a lot of attention in media and social media, but his behaviour towards staff would not be tolerated.

“Environment Southland is committed to ensuring fairness and consistency in how we carry out our regulatory and compliance responsibilities,” Mr McPhail said.

“However, Mr Zhi’s protestations are a distraction that do not take away from the seriousness of the charges against him and the ongoing environmental damage caused by his activities.”

Mr Zhi is facing a series of charges from Environment Southland relating to discharge of blood, leachate or contaminants, and for failing to comply with an abatement notice.

He is also facing charges from Southland District Council, the regional council said.

Mr Zhi was warned of the council’s intention to trespass him in a letter from the organisation’s lawyer last Friday.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.