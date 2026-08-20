Police seeking sightings of a wanted Invercargill man are warning the public not to approach him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lawrence Bennett, 50, following a bail breach.

Bennett is wanted in relation to burglary and other charges.

“Police advise the public not to approach Bennett and to call 111 immediately.

“If you know of the whereabouts or movements of Bennett, please contact 105 using the reference file number 230309/9985

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”