PHOTO: NINA TAPU Friends and rivals Emma Crawford, 16, (left) from Canterbury Track Cycling and Lucia Boys, 14, from Southland Cycling, warm up before competing in the semifinal of the girls U17 sprint at the Cycling NZ Track National Championships in the Invercargill Velodrome on Tuesday. Boys went on to place second in the final. The event, which ends on Saturday, has drawn 130 riders from around the country, including Olympic medallists, world championship riders and World Cup competitors, alongside new talent.