The Gore Camera Club hopes its annual regional photography exhibition will help revive printed photographs in an age of photos kept on phones.

The exhibition, with 25 photographs from 16 Gore Camera Club photographers would be on display at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre gallery this month.

Gore Camera Club life member Alan Ritchie hoped people seeing great photos on display would encourage people to print their own.

“But nowadays it’s digital, and we find that a lot of people are not printing their work,” Mr Ritchie said.

“We’re losing a generation of information.”

The exhibition will run alongside the Gore group’s third consecutive Battle of the Bell competition, in which the Gore club faces off against the Fiordland and Clutha clubs.

It will be judged on September 19.

The theme this year is planes, trains and automobiles, and each club submits 16 photos in four categories — photojournalism, natural history, landscape and black and white.

The contest will be judged by photographer and former Blue Mountain College teacher Mike Venz.

On the Saturday there will also be three workshops, one by each competing club, which are open to the public, on topics such as photojournalism and basic photography skills.

Some photos in the Gore Camera Club exhibition are available for purchase for $150 a piece.

The competition on the Saturday starts at 9.30am for morning tea, the workshops follow, then the competition is held.

As well as holding monthly competitions and workshops, the Gore Camera Club also offers tutorials, trips and guest speakers.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of each month, except January, at the St Andrews Church in Devon St, from 7.30pm.

The Battle of the Bell competition, originally organised by Ian McKelvie when the Gore club was established in 1954, has a wood-mounted cow bell as a trophy.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz