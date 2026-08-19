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Southland

Families looking for a hand-up, not a handout: support co-ordinator

As prices go up, the food bank at the Salvation Army has helped one young family find a bit of breathing room as Terry Taurima continues to support three kids on an income which seems smaller by the day. Pictured: Myciaah Fowler, 4, Terry Taurima, TJ Fowler, 4. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg
As prices go up, the food bank at the Salvation Army has helped one young family find a bit of breathing room as Terry Taurima continues to support three kids on an income which seems smaller by the day. Pictured: Myciaah Fowler, 4, Terry Taurima, TJ Fowler, 4. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg
As prices go up, the food bank at the Salvation Army has helped one young family find a bit of breathing room as Terry Taurima continues to support three kids on an income which seems smaller by the day. Pictured: Myciaah Fowler, 4, Terry Taurima, TJ Fowler, 4. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg
Gerrit Doppenberg
Gerrit Doppenberg
Gerrit DoppenbergReporter
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
News|Southland
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