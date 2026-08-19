Families looking for a hand-up, not a handout: support co-ordinator

Terry Taurima is living on the benefit after leaving his labouring job earlier in the year to care for his three children. He said it has been difficult to not only find work but to make ends meet as he juggles solo parenting and responsibilities with a fixed income which seems smaller by the week. “After paying rent, power, going to the grocery store, a hundred bucks doesn’t mean anything. It’s expensive, especially with people you’re living with, a little baby. “Nappies, wipes, having kids, we get a little bit of money for groceries but you can’t even really do that, it’s too dear,’’ he said. Mr Taurima said with three dependents and one income he was worried as prices continue to rise and the potential of having to pick between necessities could occur, such as an unforeseen medical bill or other expense. “When your kids want to do stuff, they want toys and all that, but we put all that aside to try [to] pay living expenses. Sometimes you think you’re not that good a parent because they’re not getting what they want.” The Gore Salvation Army was able to provide him with some help, as Mr Taurima came with his two boys to access the food bank and get some much needed relief. He said his first time in the food bank was a success. He walked out with a few bags of groceries and more importantly, some wiggle room to find work. “It’s real good actually. It’s a lot of help. Especially when it’s hard to live, I’m really appreciative to meet these people, it’s a lot of help, a lot of stress gone,” he said. His story is not uncommon lately, as Salvation Army Gore community ministries navigator Michelle Chirnside said her schedule has been packed out for a while. “All day, [it’s] just continuous at the food bank. It’s the standard of what you hear. Struggling with cost of living, struggling with high power, rents, there’s not a lot of work out there. “[The numbers] fluctuate. I’m seeing people continuously, maybe 20 or more families coming in on a Friday, people coming through. Our community meal on Wednesdays are full, and have been for weeks,” she said. She said while the people coming in were struggling, they were looking for a hand-up, not a handout, as they bore the brunt of rising costs. “They’re families. Genuine families. Mum, dad and kids. A lot are accessing this for the first time, just looking for some support and a bit of top-up help. “People live pay cheque to pay cheque, week to week. A lot of costs are fixed, the only negotiable item is food. You have to pay rent, power, but food is the one basic everyone needs, but the first one they cut down on,” she said. The helping hand does work, as Mrs Chirnside said the food does not just fill stomachs, but provides hope and allows people to move forward with a little less on their plate. “It loosens the grip for them. They’re not stressing about how to feed the kids, what they’re going to eat. If you can ease that pressure, of the food in these positive outcomes, they can start to find a bit of ground and get on top of things. “People can get the breathing room and focus on what’s important,” she said. For those people out there who may be struggling but have concerns, get help if needed, Mrs Chirnside said. “Come in. Don’t sit at home, stressed and struggling, come in. We’re here to help. We’ve got a very supportive community, Gore is always so incredibly supportive, we always have enough. “Gore supports Gore, and supports the people and keeps us open. Definitely come in,” she said.