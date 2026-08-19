Preliminary works on a planned AI data centre near Invercargill are under way, but Datagrid says without a tenant secured, major works and final planning cannot proceed. When Datagrid management met with members of the Invercargill business community on Tuesday, chief executive Remi Galasso said the company was in the process of raising $5 billion for the Makarewa facility. However, without a tenant, the final facility design could not be locked down, funding could not be fully secured and construction on the full project could not proceed. “We don’t have a tenant secured at the moment,” Mr Galasso said. “Once we have the tenant locked in, we can raise the funding.’’ Still, the company was seeking expressions of interest from the Southland business community to contribute to the project, as local participation would be critical to delivering the project. Datagrid wanted to identify construction contractors, electricians, steel and concrete suppliers and labour, transport and hospitality providers. Tuesday’s meeting, hosted by the Southland Business Chamber, was planned to build community understanding and address misinformation about the project. Datagrid head of technology Benjamin Black said there was confusion about the project and said inaccurate information had been circulating publicly. But the company was committed to transparency. “There should be nothing that we do that is kept secret. “I actually directly asked the mayor [Invercargill Mayor Tom Campbell] last week that he ensure that everything that can be published … is published unredacted as soon as it is possible to do so. “It’s a super-complicated project on its own … and this global backlash against data centres is because people have been doing some truly horrible things,” Mr Black said. “All we can do is talk to people and help them understand that what we are doing is different.” Southland was chosen for the project because it presented as one of the most sustainable locations in the Asia-Pacific region. It offered a rare combination of cold climate, renewable electricity, suitable land, subsea cable connectivity, political stability and a safe distance from global conflict zones. Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said the data centre would allow Southland to diversify its exports by introducing non-physical export options that did not rely on diesel transport networks. The international data cable link would also provide alternative connectivity for the region. “Should there be a big earthquake and we get cut off from the North Island … the whole South Island has no internet. “It’s quite vulnerable at the moment.” Datagrid had been consulting community leaders since 2020, she said. On Monday, the company announced HEB Construction had begun construction on the “horizontal works” for the 49ha site. A new access road connecting the data centre campus to State Highway 98 would be built. There would be an upgrade of existing roading infrastructure and excavating and reusing topsoil on site to create a 6m-high bund. The bund was designed to reduce the centre’s visual and noise footprint, following through on a commitment Datagrid had made to the surrounding Makarewa community, the company said. toni.mcdonald@alliedmedia.co.nz