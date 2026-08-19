It was a big day for Eastern Southland hockey on Sunday, with local teams winning three of the four Southern Series division one and two finals. The Southland-wide competition was held on Saturday at a packed Gore Hockey Turf. In the division two men’s final, Eastern Gray beat Phoenix Blue in shootouts, following a 4-all draw in regular gameplay. The Riversdale “Pinkies” claimed the women’s division two title, with a resounding 6-1 win over Southern Masters. In the men’s division one final, Eastern Green lost 0-6 to Phoenix Orange, and Mataura were the women’s division one winners, beating Riversdale 2-1.