The Invercargill Rock ‘n’ Roll Club held its annual club championships at the Scottish Hall on Sunday, featuring competitors of all ages and experience levels.

The event included dancing categories where competitors had a slow and fast dance, not knowing what song it would be until they hit the dance floor.

Ngaire Chalmers and Andrew Burns in the senior novice final. Photo: Tayler Mutton

There were also awards for best dressed where dancers would strut their stuff, dressed to the nines in their 1950s’ era attire.

Club president Sebastien Fabre said the event was a highlight for members, especially the juniors for whom “it’s always their first competition”.

“Quite often you also see people there that you don’t see all the other times … for the kids they get to see the actual whole club.”

Invercargill Rock 'n' Roll Club president Sebastien Fabre. Photo: Tayler Mutton

He said everyone was always very supportive of each other, saying “especially if you can see someone’s a bit stressed or nervous, everyone always gives them an extra hurrah.”

Photo and report: Tayler Mutton