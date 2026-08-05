As Gore’s St James Theatre celebrates 90 years, it continues to strive to keep the arts accessible for the community despite ongoing money worries.

The Irk St theatre, founded in 1936, had screened films, put on shows and hosted community events.

Since it was bought in 1987, the self-funded theatre has had a constant need for maintenance to keep the show on the road.

But, Brian Pay, who had stage-managed every show since 2010, said there were significant costs to keep the theatre running.

“If we don’t open the doors for a day, it still costs us just over $600.

“The people of Gore can help the theatre keep alive by attending … that keeps the doors open.”

The theatre only got half of the $15 they often charged for a movie ticket, Mr Pay said.

Gore and Districts St James Theatre Trust chairman Fraser Falconer, who worked to screen films at the theatre in 1989, agreed.

“It’s a case of use it, or lose it.”

The theatre was one of three in the country with no council funding, Mr Pay said.

Mr Falconer said the theatre was a mainstay for the community.

“It’s really important to the social fabric of the community.

“It’s a centre for performing arts, live entertainment and cinematic entertainment.

“It’s a cultural and social hub of the town.”

Peter Coventry, who had been involved with musical theatre and worked backstage at the theatre since 1957, said the theatre had its roots.

“I was walking past there the other day, and I thought ‘good heavens above, this is ridiculous’.

“That’s only three years older than me.”

The roof of the theatre was replaced shortly after it was bought, and the heating system had to be upgraded.

In 1995 and 1996, the theatre’s projection equipment was updated.

The floor of the foyer had to be lowered, then, in the early 2000s, the smaller theatre was built.

In 2008, construction of the theatre’s fly tower began and was completed in February 2009.

The theatre underwent earthquake strengthening during the Covid-19 pandemic and an elevator was installed about five years ago.

Currently, the two shops attached to the foyer are being renovated, which aimed to be finished by the end of the year.

In the past, the theatre had hosted the Royal New Zealand Ballet, New Zealand band Six60 and country-pop artist Kaylee Bell.

Events marking the theatre’s 90th anniversary will be held this month.