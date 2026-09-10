Morrifield Greenhouses has donated $5000 to Cancer Society, something owner Leanne Morris said hit close to home.

She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in February of this year and was grateful for the support she had received, seeing this as an opportunity to give back.

“I’ve had so much support from our team and the rest of our family. It’s a real community thing,” she said.

She owns Morrifield Greenhouses with her husband Allister Morris and daughter Olivia Pickett.

Having them by her side through this journey was “amazing”.

“I’ve lost both my parents to cancer and my mother was only 34 when she passed away from myeloma, and I lost my dad at about 71.”

She said her journey since diagnosis had been tough, travelling to Christchurch Hospital for stem cell treatment and recovering in Dunedin for just over four weeks.

During this time she also stayed at Daffodil House, an accommodation facility run by the Cancer Society for patients and their family who have to travel for treatment.

“All these people put together and the support that wraps around you, it’s really important going through that journey.”

She was grateful that through the Daffodil House, her husband was able to stay with her while she was recovering from treatment.

“I think that’s really important, when you’re going through that is having some family there.”

“Allister had talked to the Cancer Society when we were up there and wanted to do something, I said let’s do this.”

Over a month, for every tunnel house purchased, Morrifield will donate $50 to Cancer Society, ending in a grand total of $5000.

“Funding is incredibly hard for charities, especially with the cost of living crisis . . . we’re proud to be able to do this.”

Chief executive of Cancer Society Southern Christine Price said the grassroots work the organisation did was always the most important.

“It’s helping people on their cancer journey, whether it’s staying in Daffodil House while they’re undergoing treatment, getting driven to appointments, or getting counselling.

“I’ve always been interested in moving and trying to do some work in the Cancer Society . . . I always thought if there was an opportunity, it would be great to work for such an incredible cause.”

She described the generosity of Southland businesses like Morrifield, as “incredible”.

“It’s being there for New Zealanders in what can be a very difficult period in their life, to actually be by their side and helping them as much as possible.

“That to me is the heart and essence of the cancer society.”

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz