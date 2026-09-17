The Invercargill Highland Pipe Band is gearing up for its big annual concert Pipin Hot, with pipe major Alasdair Mackenzie saying the event has consistently sold out every year.

“We’re lucky down here, it’s really well supported.

“We sell that Civic Theatre, a thousand people in there, you wouldn’t get that in a lot of other concerts in America or even Scotland,” he said.

It is also supported by highland dancers, guest vocalists and a backing band, featuring other genres including Irish, rock, pop, country and Māori.

“We fill out the whole three floors . . . a lot of people love the music.”

Mr Mackenzie had been involved with the club for close to 19 years and now taught bagpipes for a living.

“I’d just graduated from university and I was sort of looking for what I was going to do after . . . I had a degree in finance but all I wanted to do was teach bagpipes.

“I came here and settled and been here ever since . . . I teach in five schools, 40 students a week.”

The Invercargill Highland Pipe Band has five individual bands under its banner, with a sixth used for learners.

“We do competitions and travel to nationals every year, a lot of parades around the city.”

There was a lot of time dedicated to training musicians of all ages, “just to try and keep the movement strong”.

“We’re probably one of the biggest in the world now which is pretty cool for Invercargill.”

The pipe band gets a lot of mileage, featuring at Southland Stag rugby games, multiple parades and ANZAC day.

“Just promoting piping and drumming and culture in general . . . we support the community since they support us.”

Many were drawn to piping through a family connection and younger people were into the aesthetic associated with it, he said.

“It’s the sound of the instrument, they see the band marching down the street in uniform and think’s cool and might be something they want to try.”

Despite admitting the bagpipes were a “unique and challenging instrument,” he said they had a strong group of about 90 to 100 performers.

“We’re dealing with lots of people so logistics can be difficult . . . there’s a lot of bodies in the hall some days and we also have to coordinate with parents.”

The club was looking forward to Pipin Hot and everyone prepared for months leading up to the concert, he said.

“Performing is always a lot of fun, it goes really fast so all that work we do month after month after month just feels like 10 minutes when we get to the show.

“It’s a lot of work getting to that stage but we look forward to playing it . . . it’s also good for the younger ones to get in front of an audience as well.”

Pipin Hot is at the Civic Theatre on Friday 25 September.

Tickets are available to purchase at the theatre or on the Invercargill City Council website.

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz