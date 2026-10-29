An Invercargill based power technician has been named advanced trainee of the year at the 2026 Connexis Energy Trainee Awards last week.

Jessie King works for Omexom, and previously worked with PowerNet after leaving school in 2016.

She completed her New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply power technician qualification and was certified in March of this year.

Ms King, who works on all aspects of high voltage electricity transmission, said she enjoyed the variety of work in her field.

“There’s always a new project, challenge, or problem to solve … I’m always learning something new.

“I also enjoy getting to travel to different places that I wouldn’t otherwise get the chance to experience.”

The awards always close out Annual Connection, a three day competition showcasing the skills and expertise of New Zealand’s electricity supply industry.

Connexis is a national training provider to the industry and other industries such as civil construction, telecommunications, and water.

They decided to set up the awards to showcase young talent in New Zealand’s infrastructure industries.

Connexis executive director Kaarin Gaukrodger said Annual Connection is an important opportunity to recognise the skills and commitment of the people who keep New Zealand running.

“A lot of the day to day work undertaken by these extremely skilled individuals and crews happens out of the public eye, yet is essential to ensuring access to infrastructure services.

“Annual connection is an important opportunity to showcase the skill involved in that work, as well as the exciting long term career pathways those skills, and the training behind them can lead to.”

Local schools are also welcomed to Annual Connection, and around 80 students from eight local schools attended this year.

Counties Energy CEO Judy Nicholl said the event was a showcase of “our sector in action”.

“The skill, teamwork, and professionalism on display really reflect what makes this industry special.

“While the technical side may draw newcomers in, it’s the people, shared knowledge, and sense of purpose that make a career in this field so rewarding.” — Allied Media