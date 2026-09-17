Invercargill rest-home Radius Clare House broke ground on six new villas last Wednesday, bringing its total to 14 villas.

Radius Care chief executive Andrew Peskett said the new villas would be an asset to the local community.

“The demand for retirement villages and care in Invercargill is strong and all the existing villas have been filled up which is fantastic.”

Clare House village supervisor Kym Pochedly said she was happy to see this day arrive, especially since it had been “several years” since additions were made to the facility.

“With this new development we will be increasing the community and creating a little bit more vibrancy.”

She said residents would be well informed about when works would be taking place so not to disturb anyone.

Environment Southland councillor was also in attendance and emphasised the importance of aged care in the region.

“This will provide the opportunity for more people to remain in our local community, be close to friends and family and places they’re familiar with.”

“I’m also conscious that retirement living is about creating secure connections where people are able to continue living independently for as long as possible so it’s wonderful to have that type of residence being developed here.”

Radius Clare House aimed to have all six completed at the same time by March 2027.