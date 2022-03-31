A split second of inattention has left a driver in a wheelchair and an innocent victim still suffering from pain and financial loss, a court heard yesterday.

Jared Malcolm Bashford (34), of Bluff, yesterday appeared for sentence in the Invercargill District Court on one charge of careless use of a motor vehicle causing injury.

Reading out the summary of facts, Judge John Brandts-Giesen said on July 8 last year, Bashford was driving on Motu Rimu Rd and strayed over the centre line as he took a sharp bend, hitting a car Bradley Scheepers was driving head-on.

Mr Scheepers received fractures to his wrist, left foot and nose, large puncture wounds in his leg and a large hematoma to his right thigh.

A Southern District Health Board report before the court also outlined the injuries Bashford suffered. He was in a wheelchair and confirmed to Judge Brandts-Giesen he was still to have operations on his feet.

Defence counsel John Fraser said both Kidd and the victim had suffered significant injuries as a result of the accident.

"This is a case where a split second or moment of inattention has resulted in a car accident of catastrophic consequences for the defendant and his victim," Mr Fraser said.

Bashford had no recollection of the accident.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said nothing he could say, nor penalty he could impose, or reparation ordered, could reverse the affects the accident had caused.

"No words are adequate to express what the victim has suffered and indeed you [Bashford] have suffered."

"It is a situation where nobody is going to leave this court room happy or satisfied."

Judge Brandts-Giesen said it was not for the court to "wreak vengeance but to find some sort of form of justice".

He sentenced Bashford to 12 months’ supervision, ordered him to pay emotional harm to Mr Scheepers of $2000 and reparation of $257.20, and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.