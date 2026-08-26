A Mataura Island woman who has been crowned coach of the year for her work helping young people with disabilities ride horses says it is rewarding to change lives.

In June, Eastern Southland Riding for the Disabled (ESRDA) head coach Tracy van der Straaten received the New Zealand Riding for the Disabled (NZRDA) Coach of the Year award, after 11 years of volunteering with the group.

Mrs van der Straaten said what brought her the most satisfaction was supporting dozens of people with disabilities.

“To give back to the community and just to see these students, riders, achieve some things that a lot of other kids never get the chance to.

“It puts them on equal footing with other children.”

The group’s 38 riders saddle up each Tuesday at the Gore Showgrounds on one of ESRDA’s group of about 10 horses.

Riding horses mimicked the movement of the human pelvis, which helped riders to strengthen their core, Mrs van der Straaten said.

The warmth of a horse also relaxed the muscles, she said.

Riding for the Disabled New Zealand, founded in Hawke’s Bay in 1942, has over 3000 riders and more than 40 local groups throughout the country.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz