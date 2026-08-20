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New early childhood education centre coming for Nightcaps

Little Taki\\'s Community Kindergarten owners Sarah O\\'Connell (left) and Manuela Hogg are preparing documentation for a new early childcare centre which will be located behind them in the grounds of the Takitimu Primary School. Photo: Supplied
Little Taki\\'s Community Kindergarten owners Sarah O\\'Connell (left) and Manuela Hogg are preparing documentation for a new early childcare centre which will be located behind them in the grounds of the Takitimu Primary School. Photo: Supplied
Little Taki's Community Kindergarten owners Sarah O'Connell (left) and Manuela Hogg are preparing documentation for a new early childcare centre which will be located behind them in the grounds of the Takitimu Primary School. Photo: Supplied
Sandy Eggleston
Sandy Eggleston
Sandy EgglestonReporter
Thursday, August 20, 2026
News|Southland