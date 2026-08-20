New early childhood education centre coming for Nightcaps

Two early childhood teachers have taken action to remedy a shortage of preschool education opportunities in Western Southland. Sarah O’Connell, of Thornbury, and Manuela Hogg, of Birchwood, will open the Little Taki’s Community Kindergarten in Nightcaps next year. At present the preschool centre is being built offsite but will be located beside the Takitimu Primary School. There was nothing in a 30-40km radius of Nightcaps where working parents could drop their children off for the day, Mrs O’Connell and Mrs Hogg said. “It’s a very big farming community, and the kids just go on farm with their parents, but there’s a huge need for it,” Mrs O’Connell said. There were playcentres in the area but parents needed to stay on site with their children. There were also home-based carers. They had surveyed residents to find out if there was support for the centre before proceeding. “We’ve just had such positive feedback from the community, so it’s really confirmed that we’re doing the right thing and trying to provide the service to the community,’’ Mrs Hogg said. The plan was to license the centre for 30 over 2-year-olds and 10 under 2-year-olds. The centre would employ seven teachers. The build was being funded by a community-minded resident and Mrs O’Connell and Mrs Hogg will own the business. In time they would also take over the ownership of the building. The land is leased from the school. The pair were preparing the documentation for the centre and would apply for a licence when the centre was ready to open. Students would not be enrolled until nearer to the opening date. Ministry of Education education services deputy secretary Helen Hurst said the Ministry’s role was to regulate the early childhood education sector, including licensing services and providing funding to eligible licensed providers. “If Little Taki’s Community Kindergarten becomes licensed, it may be eligible for government funding to help deliver early learning.” Ministry funding was generally provided to licensed services for the delivery of early childhood education rather than for the building of new centres, she said. Access to early learning is important for children and whānau, including in rural communities. “New services are typically established by providers in response to local demand and community need.” sandy.eggleston@alliedmedia.co.nz