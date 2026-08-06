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New museum senior curator excited by southern ‘reconnection’

Te Unua Museum of Southland staff (from left), Tyra Ryan (Kaitiaki Mana Taoka), Ayden Dove (Registrar), Dougal Austin (Senior Curator \\u2013 M\\u0101ori), and Tiffany Jenks (Team Leader \\u2013 Collections), view a patu pounamu once owned by K\\u0101i Tahu rangatira T\\u016Bhawaiki at Te P\\u0101taka Taoka Southern Regional Collections Facility. The patu was placed in the care of the former Southland Museum and Art Gallery by Naina Kihau Russell in 2001. Photo: SUPPLIED
Te Unua Museum of Southland staff (from left), Tyra Ryan (Kaitiaki Mana Taoka), Ayden Dove (Registrar), Dougal Austin (Senior Curator \\u2013 M\\u0101ori), and Tiffany Jenks (Team Leader \\u2013 Collections), view a patu pounamu once owned by K\\u0101i Tahu rangatira T\\u016Bhawaiki at Te P\\u0101taka Taoka Southern Regional Collections Facility. The patu was placed in the care of the former Southland Museum and Art Gallery by Naina Kihau Russell in 2001. Photo: SUPPLIED
Te Unua Museum of Southland staff (from left), Tyra Ryan (Kaitiaki Mana Taoka), Ayden Dove (Registrar), Dougal Austin (Senior Curator – Māori), and Tiffany Jenks (Team Leader – Collections), view a patu pounamu once owned by Kāi Tahu rangatira Tūhawaiki at Te Pātaka Taoka Southern Regional Collections Facility. The patu was placed in the care of the former Southland Museum and Art Gallery by Naina Kihau Russell in 2001. Photo: SUPPLIED
Tayler Mutton
Tayler Mutton
Tayler MuttonReporter
Thursday, August 6, 2026
Updated, Thursday, August 6, 2026
News|Southland
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