New museum senior curator excited by southern ‘reconnection’

Invercargill’s new museum, Te Unua Museum of Southland, has recently appointed a senior curator who brings 32 years of experience to the role. Hailing from Colac Bay, Dougal Austin is a respected Māori author, historian and curator, set to step into his new role when the museum opens in 2027. After serving as senior curator Mātauranga Māori at Te Papa, he said he jumped at the opportunity to return south. “It’s a real form of reconnection when you’re back on your whenua, it recharges you,” Mr Austin said. He had been visiting Southland every year for the past 25 years, but said his stays “always felt too short”. “This is a really exciting time to be getting involved with the new museum opening. It’s a great opportunity to get in on the project with a great bunch of people to be working with.” He was looking forward to working with local iwi, telling stories of the takiwā. “That’s my passion, working with taoka, it’s hard to put into words . . . they’re windows into the lives of our ancestors and the knowledge they held.” Te Unua Museum of Southland experience team leader David Dudfield said Mr Austin would be a valuable asset to their team. “It’s not everyday you get someone of Dougal’s calibre joining the team, and we are absolutely delighted to welcome him back to his tūrakawawae,” Mr Dudfield said. He highlighted how much Mr Austin’s expertise and return home would benefit the Southland community. Museum director Eloise Wallace said the Invercargill City Council’s commitment to their community was evident with the recent appointments they had made for the museum. “Dougal’s appointment is just the latest in a series of exceptional kaimahi joining our team,” Ms Wallace said. She said their team was made up of people who lived in and loved Southland, who all played a “vital role in telling our stories and caring for our treasures”. “Objects and artefacts do not just care for themselves, they’re an intergenerational legacy and they require specialist resource to ensure they’re able to be displayed.” Mr Austin joins several other newcomers to the museum and heritage services team. These include Tyra Ryan, Jessica Roylands, Yiying Yang, and Tiffany Jenkins, all bringing a wide range of experience to the table. “It’s not just about building a regional facility, it’s also about rebuilding our museum and heritage services function which at it’s heart, is all about people and enriching the Invercargill and Southland communities,” Ms Wallace said. Physical construction of the museum is on track to be finished this year and set to open to the public in 2027. — Allied Media