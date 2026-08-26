Ernie MacManus’ many years of dedication to snooker — despite the “agony” of arthritic joints — has been rewarded.

Mr MacManus, 97, of Gore, has been playing snooker since he was 85 as part of the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA snooker section.

Now, his commitment to the sport and club, which includes winning two local RSA tournaments while in severe pain due to a “crook” knee and hip, has resulted in him being made a patron of the section.

“That … [was] absolutely amazing, I never, ever expected it to happen,” Mr MacManus said.

“I can’t get over it.”

Last Wednesday afternoon, a surprise gathering was held at the Gore RSA to crown Mr MacManus as the sections second patron.

Mr Macmanus was ushered into the snooker room and met with a guard of honour, where a dozen players held up their cues.

A guard of honour made up of Gore RSA snooker players welcomes Ernie MacManus to a surprise gathering to celebrate his commitment to the sport at the age of 97. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

The lead up to the award included four years of soldiering on despite arthritis, that often caused stiffness and aching pain.

“At the time, I had a … bone-on-bone knee and a bone-on-bone hip,” Mr MacManus said.

“I had four years of agony with that, but I still played snooker.”

“Now … I’m starting to get back to what I was playing then, [before the arthritis] which is probably almost as good a snooker as I’ve ever played in my life.”

To mark his honour, Mr MacManus’s photo was hung on the wall of the six-table snooker room.

Mr MacManus co-founded the Gore RSA Golden Oldies Wednesday snooker, and the Golden Oldies snooker tournament with the Gore RSA’s first patron Walter (Wattie) Gee, who died in 2023 at the age of 96.

Three weeks ago, Mr MacManus competed in the Clubs New Zealand 2026 South Island Snooker Pairs Tournament held in Nelson, with his snooker partner and friend, Virginia Henderson.

In that competition, Mr MacManus reached the final of the Wattie Gee memorial singles category.

Snooker section chairman Evan Fricker said Mr MacManus was proof that passion trumped age.

“You’re a true inspiration to us all, and you’ve proved to us that age is only a number, and anything is achievable,” Mr Fricker said in his speech at the gathering.

More than ten years at the billiards table by Gore snooker player Ernie MacManus (right) was marked with a certificate, presented to him by Gore RSA snooker section chairman Evan Fricker last Wednesday. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Members of Mr MacManus’ family attended.

His daughter, Shirley Kerr, who travelled from Auckland for the occasion, said he “lives and breathes” snooker, and would talk about the sport constantly.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz