Big Norm is getting a big hill — make that a mountain — named after him, thanks to two environmental campaign pioneers. Sir Alan Mark and Dr John Moore have campaigned for a Fiordland landmark to be named after former prime minister Norman Kirk. This week they got their wish — Land Information Minister Mike Butterick said a mountain in Fiordland National Park had been officially named Mt Kirk in honour of the former prime minister. Mt Kirk is the official name of a previously unnamed 1436m mountain near Lake Manapouri. Mr Kirk, the Labour prime minister from 1972 to 1974, was a very popular and energetic leader. A big man who hailed from Waimate, he oversaw some big changes and died in office. [Missing Credit]Mt Kirk, Manapouri. One of his most memorable decisions was to stick to an election promise and not raise the level of Lake Manapouri in Fiordland. There had been a high-profile campaign to stop the NZ Electricity Department raising the levels of Lake Manapouri and Lake Te Anau to produce more power, mainly for the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter. The Save Manapouri campaign captured the nation. There was no Resource Management Act back then — the government of the day decided and there were no hearings or submissions. But a petition of more than 250,000 signatures — more than 10% of the population — showed there was real muscle behind the campaign and it became an election issue. The National government of the time stuck to its guns, while Labour, under Mr Kirk, sided with the environmentalists. Labour ended up winning and Mr Kirk remained true to his promise and stopped the raising of the lake. Mr Kirk formed the Guardians of Lake Manapouri and Te Anau to keep the lakes healthy into the future. [Missing Credit]Sir Alan Mark. File photo: supplied Sir Alan, who was the first chairman of the Guardians, said he was delighted with the naming of the mountain. Mt Kirk is located on the western side of Percy Saddle, south of the West Arm of Lake Manapouri in Fiordland National Park. It can be seen from Lake Manapouri. SuppliedThe original Guardians photographed in 1973 with NZ Electricity Department district manager Hector Jones (far left). Guardians were (from left) Ron McLean, Wilson Campbell, Alan Mark, Les Hutchins, John Moore and Jim McFarlane. In front is Fiordland National Park representative John Gardener. Photo: supplied [Missing Credit] John Moore, former Guardian of Lakes Manapouri and Te Anau. Photo: supplied [Missing Credit]The location of Mt Kirk in Fiordland. Image: supplied COPYRIGHT - ALLIED MEDIAPrime minister Norman Kirk opens Molyneux Park, Alexandra, on February 23, 1974. Photo: Allied Media files