SUBSCRIBERSouthlandPakeke Lions honour legacy of integral members, $2 million raisedMembers of the Pakeke Lions alongside Gore Mayor Ben Bell and the McPhail and McKay families celebrate the legacies of three foundational members - Neil McPhail, Vic Taylor, and Don McKay - as they unveiled a plaque at the cardboard factory the three worked to create two decades ago. Photo: Gerrit DoppenbergGerrit DoppenbergReporterWednesday, September 2, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO