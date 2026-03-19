Participants warm up for the 2024 Mee & Henry Law Limited Murihiku Women’s Duathlon in Otatara. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Participation not competition is the drive behind doing the Mee & Henry Law Ltd Women’s Duathlon.

The popular multisport event is in its ninth year and will once again bring together hundreds of women for a morning of fitness and fun.

Women of all sizes, shapes and abilities will get together for the annual run that aims to ‘‘empower women and not pit them against each other.’’

Southland Triathlon and Multisport Club secretary Mary Marshall said what she loved about the duathlon was that it was not a race, but about celebrating women. ‘‘It’s not a competition . . . it (the race) attracts ladies of all ages — it’s an opportunity to do something fun together,’’ Mrs Marshall said.

‘‘We like to think that we are doing something very inclusive which is encouraging women to do something fun together, whatever their fitness levels are.’’

The event will start and end at The Cabbage Tree Restaurant, in Otatara, on March 29, and is open to individuals and teams of two aged 10 years and over.

The duathlon incorporates a short course, involving a 500m run/walk, 8.5km bike and 2.4km run/walk, and a long course, involving a 500m run/walk, 17km bike and 3.4km run/walk.

The short course run/walk is 3.4km while the long course run/walk is 8.5km. Mrs Marshall hoped that this year’s uptake would be as good as it had been in the last few years.

‘‘The race has grown year after year and as a club we’ve gained new members because of the interest that came from women who have taken part in the duathlon,’’ she said.

Sponsorship of the event by Liz Henry had increased the races popularity and the engagement of Southlanders over the years. All participants would receive a medal and a goodie bag put together by the team at Mee & Henry Law Ltd.

Spot prizes would also be given out on the day. Participants can enjoy a well-earned morning tea at The Cabbage Tree Restaurant at the end of the race.

For more information and to register for the event, go to www.southlandtriclub.co.nz and use the entry link for southlandtriclub@gmail.com.