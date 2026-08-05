People with disabilities will have the chance to hitch a ride in a big rig or classic car this weekend.

The annual Gore Hug a Rig event, now in its 17th year, offers rides in truck rigs, classic cars and hot rods to people of all ages with special needs and lifelong medical conditions.

Event organiser Dianne Elstob said the event was also open to people with less visible mental and physical, disabilities, conditions and illnesses.

People might think a disability was not bad enough, or they were “not eligible” to hitch a ride, Mrs Elstob said.

“We do cover all … disabilities, there’s a lot of hidden disabilities that people aren’t aware [of].”

Hidden or non-visible disabilities, conditions or illnesses could include attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), epilepsy, Tourette syndrome and heart conditions, she said.

The event will be held at the Field Days site in Waimumu from noon to 3pm on Saturday.

Last year, more than 1000 people, including volunteers and families, attended the event.

Hug a Rig participants can hitch a ride in two different vehicles, each doing a 25-minute circuit from the Field Days site, around Gore and back.

In the past, most donated vehicles for the event had come from the Southland region, including Hairy Lemon Logistics in Invercargill, Fonterra and Open Country.

Those who want to open the doors of a big rig, classic car or hot rod can show up on the day, or contact Mrs Elstob on 027 773-2700 or co-organiser Ian Elstob on 020 4335-500.

More information can be found on the Hug a Rig Facebook page.