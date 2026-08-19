One person has died from their injuries following a crash between a ute and an SUV near Wallacetown last month.

Police confirmed the death this evening.

The fatal two-vehicle crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (State Highway 99) was reported on July 21, about 5:20pm.

“One person was critically injured, they have since passed away as a result of their injuries in hospital,” police said in a statement.

“A second person was seriously injured in the crash.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.”

To allow police scene investigation work, part of the highway needed to be temporarily closed to all traffic last month.

The two people were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz