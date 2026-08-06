Taking part in the Commonwealth Games has been an “absolutely surreal” experience, a former Invercargill woman says.

Competing in the para-bowls, Julie O’Connell, of Invercargill’s Waverley Bowling Club, and Teri Blackbourn, of Hamilton, won silver in the B6-8 women’s pairs in Glasgow.

O’Connell moved to Christchurch this year but planned to continue her Waverley club membership.

The pair made it through to the semi-finals as top qualifier despite a loss to England in the round robin section.

After beating the Malaysian pair, they faced Australia in the final.

The final was best of two sets with five ends played in each set.

Each pair needed either two wins or a win and a draw to collect the gold medal.

Australia won the first set and New Zealand were 5 to 2 up with one bowl to come in the set.

The Australians were up one shot.

It was heading for a set all draw and a deciding end would have to be played.

However, Australian skip Serena Bonnell then played the perfect shot to drag the kitty close to three Australian bowls which gave them the draw and the gold medal.

“It was disappointing, but we had to congratulate her,’’ O’Connell said.

“You just have to accept those things.

“That’s sport but we were thrilled to come back with a silver.”

Her husband and son from New Zealand and daughter who lives in England were at the finals waving a Southland flag.

“So it was very, very special.

“It’s just good to have family support.

The bowlers along with the Silver Ferns, weightlifters, judoka and boxers stayed in the same hotel but arrived at different times according to when they were competing.

When they first arrived at the hotel they were welcomed by the management team with a performance of Pou Tangata, the New Zealand Olympic Committee haka, and given a gift.

Each time a new group of athletes arrived the welcoming committee included those already staying in the hotel.

One morning O’Connell had breakfast in the dining room with the Silver Ferns.

She also had her photograph taken with some of the athletes.

“It’s just a pinch-me moment, really, for me.

“It’s so exciting to be around other athletes.”

The athletes were very encouraging.

“Everyone is supporting everyone else in their different sports, regardless of whether they know what’s going on or not.”

“The whole team dynamic is just absolutely beautiful here.”

The management team put up a marquee outside the hotel with a display of all the athletes.

Those who medalled were given the appropriate sticker to place on their profile.

The food at the hotel was “unbelievable”.

Apart from the bowlers, all the other athletes were watching what they ate.

“We’re the only ones that can eat what we like, and everyone else is counting their calories and loading up with pasta so it’s just a bit of a joke between us.”

The media coverage of the event had been another amazing part of the experience, she said.