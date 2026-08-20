Invercargill Kennington Pony Club is celebrating it’s 75th jubilee and club secretary Katrina Robertson is calling for members new and old to get involved.

“We want people to register that have been involved with the club over the years, come along and share the memories and reminisce,” she said.

She had been involved with horses since she was 3 years old, now as a mother, her two daughters had also started riding.

“I had a break when I went to uni and only got back into ponies recently when my daughters started riding.”

There had been a noticeable decline in pony clubs with Ms Robertson saying that 30 years ago there was around 13 clubs in Invercargill, now there was only four.

“These days there’s so many different sports on offer . . . there’s also a lot more people living in town and cities that don’t necessarily have that rural connection.”

She said people were drawn to pony clubs simply to “have fun with your pony”.

“It’s about learning to look after your pony, having fun together, and learning.”

Pony club also involves theory work, having a number of different certificates you can attain.

“It’s a record of your achievement of what you’re learning as you’re going through the system.”

The upcoming jubilee aims to be a celebration, not only of the club itself, but the fact it is still around despite the decline in clubs in Invercargill.

All ages are welcome to ride or spectate.

Events on the day include pony club games and jumping followed by an evening meal.

The 75th Jubilee will take place on October 3 at the Griffin Equestrian Centre.

Interest can be registered on the Invercargill Kennington Pony Club’s website.

Registrations need to be complete by August 30.

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz