The Pod Cafe has passed its three month trial with flying colours and will remain open.

The cafe was opened in April in the South Alive Hub space previously occupied by The Pantry which closed last year.

The Pantry was run by South Alive Limited, a limited liability company owned by the South Invercargill Rejuvenation Charitable Trust.

South Alive community development and operations manager Courtney Ellison said after the support shown by the community during the cafe’s trial, trust members decided to keep the cafe open.

“We have been really encouraged by the community coming together to support our cafe space, and seeing people really benefit from having this space again to gather, connect and meet new people.”

The cafe was more than a place to drink coffee.

“It’s a welcoming hub for our whole community.”

The cafe is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Other services available at the cafe included a weekly Citizens Advice Bureau Invercargill clinic on Tuesdays and the Westpac Mobile Van parked outside the cafe fortnightly on a Tuesday.

“Our Cuppas with a Cop have started up again, with Invercargill’s community constable coming in once a month on a Wednesday for a coffee and a chat with anyone who wants to join him.”

Outside the cafe’s opening hours community groups could hire the space.

“We have loved seeing the diverse range of groups using the space, including birthday parties, community potlucks, cooking workshops, fundraisers, dance practices and more.”

The feedback from the community had been really positive, Ms Ellison said.

People have appreciated having “an inclusive, affordable, neutral community space to use”.