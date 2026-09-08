A $640,000 Regional Infrastructure Fund loan will help strengthen the air link across Foveaux Strait.

Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson yesterday announced the loan to South East Air — which owns and operates Stewart Island Flights.

The airline is the only commercial operator that has scheduled flights to Rakiura Stewart Island all year round.

The company owns five aeroplanes, with one out of commission at present, and the loan will enable the fifth aircraft to be returned to service.

South East Air director Leon Bax said having the extra aeroplane would give the company better resilience across the schedule, particularly when other aircraft were undergoing planned maintenance.

“It will also provide us with additional capacity to respond to the strong demand we have seen post Covid.”

Southland mayor Rob Scott said Stewart Island Flights was a key way the remote community connected to the mainland.

“Reliable and frequent air services are essential for residents, businesses and emergency access.

“This loan will help strengthen the resilience and sustainability of this important regional link.”

It was good to see the government recognising this, Mr Scott said.

Mr Patterson said the initiative continued the government’s commitment to strengthen regional air services and support the vital economic and social benefits regional airlines bring to some of the nation’s most remote communities.

“This loan will shore up a vital connection for Stewart Island to the mainland, particularly with ongoing higher fuel costs continuing to have an impact on the aviation sector.”

The loan to South East Air is part of a $30 million Regional Infrastructure Fund package developed in 2025 to support vulnerable regional air services.