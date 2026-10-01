Retired farmer and lifelong Southlander Brian Pears celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, surrounded by friends and family from four generations.

The celebration was held at the Invercargill Blind and Low Vision Centre and enjoying the festivities are (from left) Brian Pears, Sharon Faul, Jack Faul, 17 months, Lucy Faul, 3, and Harry Faul, 5.

“I didn’t expect this, I just thought of this as a sort of Christmas luncheon at the blind centre, it’s very nice that they came.”

He did not consider it particularly significant event.

“You never give it a thought, it just happens,” he said.

In his later years he developed vision issues, but it has not affected his outlook on how to live a long life.

“Hard work” was his secret to hitting the 100-year milestone.

He also had a party the week before with just his close family in attendance.

“Some of my relatives came from Auckland, I was really chuffed to think they came all that way just to see old me.”

Working as a farmer for most of his life, the farming genes have now been passed down to his grandson.

“I lived on a farm near Winton and I worked at Burwood sheep station before we got our own farm.”

His daughter Sharon Faul said the whole family was “very proud of him”.

She also highlighted his continued independence despite his age.

“It’s quite humbling really to think that he still has so many friends at this age, they obviously still hold him in high regard.”

— Photo & Report: Tayler Mutton.