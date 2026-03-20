Grover Chasers Touring Bunch co-ordinator Stephen Hackett encourages all motorcyclists to join the Invercargill Easter Egg Run this month. PHOTO: NINA TAPU The Grover Chasers Touring Bunch motorcycle Easter Egg Run is back for its 30th year. The annual event collects chocolate Easter eggs for Southland children in need and is delivered to the Southland Foodbank to distribute. Co-ordinator Stephen Hackett said difficult times had made it harder for families to afford Easter eggs. "In modern times things have become a lot tougher for families who may not necessarily have the ability to buy Easter eggs for their kids so this is just something that we can do to put smiles on the kids’ faces," Mr Hackett said. He had seen firsthand the difference the donation of eggs made to the foodbank charity. Backing from local businesses was gratefully received by the bunch and would help to "boost the number of eggs if the weather prevented people from going on the run." The entourage, including motorcycles of all brands, vintage and modern, plus scooters, will depart from the Ascot Park Hotel carpark on March 29, ride through the city then hand over the eggs to the Southland charity. Motorcyclists’ entry to the event is by donating an Easter egg. Participants have travelled from as far as Dunedin to take part in the event over the years. A 100km free Poker/Dice Run follows the delivery of the eggs. Participants join the ride and draw a playing card at each of the five stops. The person with the best poker hand wins the trophy. The coveted trophy had eluded Mr Marshall for 29 years. He encouraged any newbies that were joining the event to become part of a team so they could "get tips and tricks from the veterans." Mr Marshall was one of a handful of regulars who had taken part in the event every year, including "a fella who had a sidecar and now rode while taking his grandchildren." The details • Grover Chasers Touring Bunch Easter Egg Run, March 29. • Departs Ascot Park Hotel carpark, 12.30pm. • The Poker/Dice Run ends at a mystery location at 5pm.