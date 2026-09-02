Gore has another young talent on the rise as Rene Topi, 12, heads to Australia this month as part of the New Zealand U13 national softball squad.

The young shortstop and pitcher, who has already been a standout in rugby and athletics, is now making his mark in softball.

As shortstop, Rene is in the action most of the time and having to be aware and ready for almost the entirety of the game.

It’s considered by many to be the most difficult position to play in the sport and Rene has stood out for his play.

The St Peter’s College student said he was excited to head away to compete in Sydney.

He enjoyed softball because of how much fun it was to make friends and play with teammates, he said.

His father, Damon Topi, said his son’s discipline helped him immensely.

Rene juggled softball with other sports and practised multiple times a week, and Mr Topi said his son was always up to putting in the work.

“If I tell him to do something, he just does it, and he gets the results.

“He listens and takes advice, and it’s coming through and paying dividends.

“He’s got a good work ethic, great self discipline,” he said.

The team meets for a five-day training camp before they compete in the two-day New South Wales state tournament.