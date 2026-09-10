Southland's athlete of the year is not only living his dream but helping his new friends learn more about geography.

At the Athletics Southland annual awards last week Connor Gilliland of Athletics Invercargill won the top award and also the Swanson Trophy for Jumps Athlete of the Year and the Baker Trophy for Sprint Athlete of the Year.

At present Gilliland is three weeks into an athletics scholarship at Lindsey Wilson University in Kentucky.

Gilliland said receiving the awards were a “huge moment to be proud of”.

“It highlights my efforts and progress within track and field, all the ups and downs that got me to where I am today.”

The athlete of the year award meant the most to him because it recognised his efforts but it was more than that.

“It's not all about how well I performed but also the dedication, discipline and most importantly the support of everyone around me.”

Winning a scholarship had always been his aim.

“This was once a dream and now a reality, but I can't slack off because I’m here.

“This is where my limits will be pushed and I’m all in for it.”

He was enjoying the experience and was making friends.

One thing he noticed was the lack of geographical knowledge of the people he was mixing with.

“All Americans… have never heard of Oceania or the Pacific Ocean.”

In the New Zealand Track and Field Championships earlier this year he competed in the under-20 hurdles and successfully defended the title he won last year.

He also entered the triple jump and improved his personal best twice.

He also represented New Zealand at the Oceania Games.

Athletics Southland chairwoman Virginia Baker said Gilliland was a worthy winner of the top award.

“He had an outstanding year.”

Other Athletics Southland award winners were:

Raylene Bates Trophy for Para Athlete of the Year: Jonti Dillinger, St Pauls Harriers and Amateur Athletics Club

Jonty Carran Memorial Trophy for 100% Dedication and Most Improved Points at Junior Meets: Maia Shanks Athletics Invercargill

Tudor Knight Trophy for Combined Event Athlete of the Year: Zoe Muir Wyndham Amateur Athletic Club

Lesley Cantwell Memorial Cup for Southland Distance Athlete of the Year: Siena Mackley Queenstown Athletic

Fiordland Athletics Club Trophy for Master’s Athlete of the Year: Dwight Grieve, Fiordland Harriers and Athletics Club

Rodney Hogg Memorial Cup for Throws Athlete of the Year: Zoe Muir, Wyndham Amateur Athletic Club

Brian McEwan Memorial Trophy for Official of the Year:

Chris Knight Athletics Invercargill

Smith & Knight Coaches Cup for Coach of the Year:

Jane Muir, Wyndham Amateur Athletic Club