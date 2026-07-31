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Southlander recognised for “exceptional” work with SAS families

Former Southland youth pastor and Royal New Zealand Navy Chaplain Richard Lander has been awarded a Chief of Army Commendation\\u00A0for his \\u201Cexceptional dedication and initiative\\u201D in establishing and leading a support programme\\u00A0for the families of deployed personnel. Photo: Supplied
Former Southland youth pastor and Royal New Zealand Navy Chaplain Richard Lander has been awarded a Chief of Army Commendation\\u00A0for his \\u201Cexceptional dedication and initiative\\u201D in establishing and leading a support programme\\u00A0for the families of deployed personnel. Photo: Supplied
Former Southland youth pastor and Royal New Zealand Navy Chaplain Richard Lander has been awarded a Chief of Army Commendation for his “exceptional dedication and initiative” in establishing and leading a support programme for the families of deployed personnel. Photo: Supplied
John Lewis
Friday, July 31, 2026
News|Southland
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