Southlander recognised for “exceptional” work with SAS families

A Southlander has been recognised by the New Zealand Army for his work in supporting elite SAS special forces personnel and their families. When Winton-born and raised Richard Lander enlisted in the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) as a chaplain 10 years ago, he never expected to be working alongside elite SAS personnel, let alone win a prominent commendation from the army for it. The 1st New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment unit is tasked with conducting special reconnaissance, direct action, counter-terrorism and hostage rescue. Following a four-year stint as chaplain with the SAS at Papakura Military Camp, Mr Lander was recently awarded a Chief of Army Commendation for his “exceptional dedication and initiative” in conceiving, establishing and leading the Family Support Team (FST), for the loved ones of deployed personnel. Before joining the navy, Mr Lander was a University of Otago Medical School electron microscopist and part-time youth pastor, who later started up Freedom Church in Nelson with his wife. He said he was inspired to become a navy chaplain because he wanted to support military personnel who had made a commitment to helping keep New Zealand secure. “I wanted to be in people’s corner and support them in difficult environments. “It was very much about serving people who were doing the mahi and ultimately, who have signed on the line to put themselves in harm’s way.” The commendation citation said the FST had set a new standard of excellence in operational family support and had made an enduring contribution to the welfare capability of the SAS and the wider New Zealand Defence Force. “Chaplain Lander had identified a critical gap in co-ordinated family support and in response, he established a proactive and sustainable framework for family engagement, which has now been integrated into operational planning. “It has also significantly strengthened the SAS community and delivered tangible benefits, such as improving family resilience, enhancing command awareness and fostering a strong sense of connection and trust between deployed personnel and their families.” Mr Lander said he was surprised and humbled by the commendation. “This was certainly a team effort and I couldn’t have done it on my own.” He said one of the FST’s “major thrusts” was to not wait for partners and families to reach out when there was a problem, but to “front foot” things and reach out to those who remained at home while personnel were deployed. “This often took the form of a ‘cold’ phone call on behalf of the FST and command, introducing ourselves, being interested in how things were going for them, and offering support and resources. “The idea was that the FST would just maintain the connection with partners and families through the period of deployments. “In addition to the phone calls, we held deployment dinners for partners and kids to attend, meet the FST and command elements and importantly, other partners and families of deployed personnel, with the intention of building a sense of community.” Feedback had been really positive, he said. “Even just receiving a phone call seemed to make a difference for some.” Mr Lander has now been posted back to the RNZN’s Devonport Naval Base, as the co-ordinating chaplain. john.lewis@odt.co.nz