The government has confirmed extra support for Southern farmers and growers following Southland’s wettest winter since 1980.

Today Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson classified the extreme wet and cold conditions across Southland and the Clutha District as a medium-scale adverse event.

“The relentless wet and cold weather has been tough on farmers, growers, rural communities and livestock across Southland and parts of Otago,” Mr McClay said in a statement.

“We have made this decision to unlock extra support for farmers and growers. Up to $50,000 will go to the Southland and Otago Rural Support Trusts to provide more help on the ground, including recovery and wellbeing events.

“The classification also unlocks tax relief, including more flexible timing of tax payments. It enables the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to consider Rural Assistance Payments for farmers who can’t meet essential living costs.

“These conditions have made a busy time of year even harder, especially through calving and now lambing.

“Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) regional staff are working closely with regional councils, DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Federated Farmers and local Rural Support Trusts to support farmers on the ground.”

The classification covers the whole Southland region and the Clutha District in Otago.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson says MPI had been working with sector groups to help farmers and growers prepare for El Nino.

“For regions like Southland, El Nino can mean more rain and colder temperatures, and we are now seeing the effects of that,” Mr Patterson says.

“This is the third spring in a row that Southland and Clutha farmers have faced tough weather. That takes a toll. I encourage people to check in with their family, neighbours and staff, and to ask for help if you, or someone you know, needs it.

“Help is available through MPI’s On Farm Support team, the Rural Support Trust, levy organisations and wider stakeholders.”

Farmers and growers needing help are encouraged to contact the Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254. Farmers with animal welfare concerns can phone MPI on 0800 00 83 33. — Allied Media