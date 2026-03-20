Environment Southland has noticed tension on Stewart Island/Rakiura during recent work there. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A southern council has revealed "emerging tensions" on Stewart Island/Rakiura making some of its work harder to complete.

The issue relates to the control of plants and other pests was highlighted by Environment Southland acting chief executive Rob Phillips in a recent report for a council meeting.

"A recent visit to Rakiura was generally well received by the community, although staff have noted some emerging tensions that are making pest plant control work more challenging in certain locations," Mr Phillips said.

Council team leader pest plants Jolie Hazley said there had been a slight mood shift in some of the community during the last visit.

"This change may be partly connected to recent animal control work under way on the island," Ms Hazley said.

"While this work is separate from pest plant control, it has influenced how some community members are feeling and has made access and conversations in a few locations more challenging than usual."

Ms Hazley said the recent visit to was "generally positive" and noted tensions were not directed at pest plant work.

"However, they may affect how our officers undertake the final stages of searching properties for the last remaining pest plant infestations."

Last month, the Department of Conservation revealed that an August drop of 1080 on Stewart Island had killed more white tail deer than expected.

Detection cameras on the island revealed a 75% reduction in deer where repellant was used in bait and a 97% reduction where standard 1080 pellets were deployed.

Environment Southland was not able to confirm on Friday whether Ms Hazley’s comment about animal control work related to the 1080 drop in August.

The drop was made to protect pukunui/Southern New Zealand dotterel, which is critically endangered.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.