Crabs, shrimps, lobsters, barnacles, slaters and other crustaceans are the stars of a new mini exhibition at the Māruawai Centre presented by the Eastern Southland Gallery, NIWA and Te Papa.

On display until December 13, “Mawhiti Tino Rawe, Clever Crustaceans” is a playful exploration of the bizarre and diverse world of five marine crustaceans.

They can change their shape, circle the globe, and maybe even cure cancer — crustaceans are the unsung heroes of the sea.

Mantis shrimp

Niwa scientists Rachael Peart and Kareen Schnabel worked with Te Papa experts to deliver this mini exhibition that showcases the importance and special capabilities of the “insects of the sea’’.

“Crustaceans are arthropods, which means they have segmented bodies and exoskeletons just like insects, so I love describing them as the ‘insects of the sea’.

“They are captivating creatures. They have adapted to live in an incredible variety of habitats, from beaches and shallows, all the way down to the deepest ocean trenches,” Dr Schnabel said in a statement.

“We are telling the stories of some of our favourite critters.

Goose barnacle

“Visitors will learn about the ‘shapeshifter’ kōura with its unexpected life stages as a long-distance open-ocean wanderer, the lightning speed with which the native mantis shrimp spears its lunch, the exceptional eyesight of the open ocean Phronima amphipod — which is even being used in techniques to detect cancer in humans — and the radical changes barnacles have undergone to get their kai,” she said.

District Arts & Heritage curator Jim Geddes said the gallery was delighted to host this Te Papa presentation.

“We know it will be an especially engaging experience for the young people of our district, and it is pleasing to be able to have it based in the new temporary exhibition space at Gore’s recently opened Māruawai Centre”, he said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to highlight these unsung heroes of our ecosystem,” Te Papa exhibition experience developer Dan Parke said.

“We want visitors to touch, explore and discover these weird and wonderful crustaceans of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Puerulus of Red Rock Lobster

Featuring real specimens, hands-on interactive displays and fascinating scientific discoveries, “Clever Crustaceans” is a fun, free and engaging learning experience for people of all ages. — Allied Media