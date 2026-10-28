Today the Otago Daily Times brings you the fifth and final debate in our series of debates for the candidates in the southern general seats.

Last but not least is the Waitaki debate, in which sitting National MP Miles Anderson debates his rivals Sean Beamish (Act New Zealand), Michael Laws (New Zealand First). Damien O'Connor (Labour) and Helen Tait (Opportunity) on the issues facing Waitaki in a debate moderated by ODT political editor Mike Houlahan.

If are not from Waitaki and you want to see the debate from your electorate, they can all be found on the www.odt.co.nz election 2026 page