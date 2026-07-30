They beat each other once but the Southlanders took the win when it mattered. The Waihopai Bowling Club men’s fours team triumphed over Alexandra to win the national champion of champions title in Dunedin at the weekend. The team comprising Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Thomas Cockerill, both of Gore, Craig Merilees and Craig Tinker prevailed 13 to 9 in the final. Bagrie-Howley said the team made a slow start to the tournament and lost 16 to 20 to Alexandra in the first game. “We were a bit scratchy in the first game, to be fair, but they played well.” That loss meant the pressure was on to win the remaining games in order to qualify for post section play. It was very satisfying beating Alexandra in the final and “good to have a wee bit of a revenge”. After the initial loss the team settled in their work and had some convincing wins. In the final 16 set of games they beat Waipukurau 17 to 7 to reach the quarter finals where they beat Kaitaia Church Road 26 to 3. The 18 to 10 semifinal win against Browns Bay was a little closer. “We just got stronger as the tournament went on and our confidence rose a lot more with each game.” The success of the team was due to everyone doing their job. “Tinker, off the front, was outstanding … but everybody pitched in at the right time, so probably that's the biggest key.” The men knew each other well and had been part of many teams together. Earlier in the year Bagrie-Howley and Merilees were members of the team that won the nation open fours title. “It's a bit special to have both the national fours and the champion of champion fours in the same year.” He was not aware of any other players who had achieved both.