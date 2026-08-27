While it may not have been the result hoped for, the Waihopai Bowling Club’s mens champion of champion triples combination are still one of the top two teams in the country.

In the final of the competition played at Pukekohe last weekend, the Waihopai team of Craig Tinker, Craig Merrilees and Sheldon Bagrie-Howley lost to the Stoke team 22-9.

Twenty-one club teams who had won their regional final took part in the tournament.

Bagrie- Howley said the team made a slow start to the final.

They had beaten Johnsonville 19-11 on an adjacent rink but the rink where the final was played was playing faster.

“The speed difference was quite a bit different, so it took us a while to get a hold of it.”

In comparison Stoke who had just played their semi-final on the same rink were used to the way the green was playing.

Stoke made a strong start to the game winning four shots on the first end and then three on the second.

Waihopai pulled two back on the third end to be down seven to two.

From there Stoke added steadily to their score while Waihopai played catchup.

The Nelsonians were up 11 to six at the half way point.

By the 16th end Stoke had an unbeatable 22 to 9 lead.

The two teams had made similar progress throughout the tournament, Bagrie-Howley said.

“The best two teams probably were in the final, so you’ve got to take the positive out of that.”

The result was a little disappointing given he and Merrilees who had already won two titles this year could have made it three.

Only three others had achieved the feat in the same year.

The pair were also one title away from receiving their silver star for having won five national titles.

It had been a very good year for Southland players on the national stage, Bagrie-Howley said.

sandy.eggleston@alliedmedia.co.nz