Move over Paris and Milan and make way for Wearable Arts Enliven Style 2026, held last week at Bill Richardson’s Transport World.

More than 230 people viewed 16 creations submitted by eight care homes and retirement villages in Southland.

The event celebrates the creativity and talent of older people and brings together residents, staff, families, and community.

Category winners:

People’s choice winner – The Queens Bloom (Alden Rose Lodge)

Care home section winner – The Southland Story (Peacehaven Village)

Open section winner – Powering Southland “Amazing Aluminium” (Rowena

Jackson)

Highly commended creativity – Southland’s Iconic Cheese Roll (Peacehaven

Retirement Village Residents)

Highly commended wearability - Pāua A Southern Icon (Walmsley House)

Highly commended creativity - Hook Line & Sinker (Peacehaven Village dementia

facility)

Highly commended construction - Pyramid Under the Stars (Alden Rose Lodge)

Highly commended construction - Duvet Days & Dancing Nights (Cargill Lifecare) — Allied Media