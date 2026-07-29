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The weather played ball just in time for the Southland Harriers’ 71st Gore Cross-Country race on Saturday afternoon.
Dozens of runners were not deterred by the overnight snow, nor a hailstorm that cleared right before the start of the race at Hamilton Park, in East Gore.
The event saw 72 athletes from around Southland, including about half a dozen from Gore, compete in junior, senior and master categories.
Athletes ran in their respective age groups across course lengths ranging from 2km for the under-10s, to 5.4km for the over-20s.
Results: Masters 35+ female, 5.4km, Marie Fox; masters 35+ male, 5.4km, Ian Densie; senior 20-34 female, 5.4km, Cherise Cribb; senior 20-34 male, 5.4km, Hunter Gough; under 10 female, 2km, Paisley Timms; under 10 male, 2km, Ashby Gentle; under 12 female, 2km, Dela Gentle; under 12 male, 2km, Noah McKay; under 14 female, 4km, Freya Gilmour; under 14 male, 4km, Kev Gerritsen; under 16 female, 4km, Charlotte Hawkes; under 16 male, 4km, Brodie Mcilwrick; under 18 female, 5.4km, Ava Simeon; under 18 male, 5.4km, Cayden Sanginiti; under 20 male, 5.4km, Floyd Keach-Lowe.
Reporter Gemma Sinclair went along to capture the action.
gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz