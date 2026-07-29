The weather played ball just in time for the Southland Harriers’ 71st Gore Cross-Country race on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of runners were not deterred by the overnight snow, nor a hailstorm that cleared right before the start of the race at Hamilton Park, in East Gore.

The event saw 72 athletes from around Southland, including about half a dozen from Gore, compete in junior, senior and master categories.

Athletes ran in their respective age groups across course lengths ranging from 2km for the under-10s, to 5.4km for the over-20s.

Results: Masters 35+ female, 5.4km, Marie Fox; masters 35+ male, 5.4km, Ian Densie; senior 20-34 female, 5.4km, Cherise Cribb; senior 20-34 male, 5.4km, Hunter Gough; under 10 female, 2km, Paisley Timms; under 10 male, 2km, Ashby Gentle; under 12 female, 2km, Dela Gentle; under 12 male, 2km, Noah McKay; under 14 female, 4km, Freya Gilmour; under 14 male, 4km, Kev Gerritsen; under 16 female, 4km, Charlotte Hawkes; under 16 male, 4km, Brodie Mcilwrick; under 18 female, 5.4km, Ava Simeon; under 18 male, 5.4km, Cayden Sanginiti; under 20 male, 5.4km, Floyd Keach-Lowe.

Reporter Gemma Sinclair went along to capture the action.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz

Lily Gemmill, 15, braves a puddle that was most likely frozen solid on Saturday morning. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Lily Wiegersma, 14, keeps pushing on in temperatures close to 5˚C in Gore on Saturday. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Charlotte McIvar and Stephen Gemmill give their all at Hamilton Park. Photo: Gemma Sinclair