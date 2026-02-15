Bridegroom Kayne Duggan and bride Michelle Lindsay celebrate their wedding with family and friends at Ascot Park Raceway on Valentine’s Day. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU There was no time for horsing around on Michelle Lindsay and Kayne Duggan’s wedding day. The Invercargill couple had a window of about half an hour to become newlyweds — in between the third and fourth races at Ascot Park Raceway on Saturday. Whānau, friends and groups of loved-up punters cheered for the gleeful couple as they solemnised their marriage during the Invercargill Gold Cup and Southland Guineas meeting on Valentine’s Day. The bridegroom said he believed "someone" was definitely "looking down on us" from above, especially since the rain held off for just long enough for them to exchange their vows. "My granddad used to train horses ... he’s no longer with us, but he would have loved this," Mr Duggan said. The Southland Racing Club hosted the wedding as a more unusual way to highlight their race day. Club president Sean Bellew enlisted event manager and wedding planner Stacey Thompson to organise a wedding package. The wedding couple bubble with joy. Ms Lindsay and Mr Duggan were the winners, receiving a 10% share in the horse Ocean Boulevard for the day in the Southland Guineas. The bridal parties arrived separately, chauffeured into the racing concourse in Pontiac cars. Ms Lindsay said she was sped down the aisle not only mindful of the time constraints but because she was also intent on having a flutter. "It was really nerve-racking and I couldn’t wait to get down the aisle so I could go and place a bet," Ms Lindsay said. Marriage celebrant Dwight Frew officiated at the brief, but spirited, ceremony. The rain stayed away during most of the proceedings until it was time for family and guest photos and the wedding reception was later held at Ascot Park Hotel. Ocean Boulevard was unplaced in the $120,000 Southland Guineas, won by the Winton-trained Hello Hayley.