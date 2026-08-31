Power outages, flooded roads and gale-force winds were among the impacts of a storm sweeping across Southland.

Emergency services, councils and power crews were urging residents to take care as the wild weather continued on Monday.

A PowerNet spokesperson said the company had been working on outages across the eastern Southland region where repairs were needed to power lines impacted by the weather.

“Our teams are working hard to repair and restore power as quickly as possible.”

Wind gusts peaked on Ruapuke Island at 122kmh, 105kmh at Invercargill and 89kmh at Gore.

Gore recorded 40.6mm of rain since the beginning of the weekend while 32.3mm of rain was recorded at Invercargill Airport.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the numbers were not telling a good story.

While there was up to 10mm of rain on Saturday, on Sunday stations recorded between 10 and 25mm.

Mr Ferris said residents could expect the conditions to linger into Tuesday. By Wednesday they could expect to see an improvement as winds shift to warmer northwesterlies.

“It’ll be warmer again, but some showers look likely in the afternoon; warmer northwesterlies on Thursday before the next system rolls through.

“Welcome to spring.”

State Highway 1 north of Dunedin had been closed due to snow. The public could check the NZTA website for up-to-date conditions and closures.

Police were urging motorists to drive to the conditions.

“Slow down, wear a seatbelt and put down the phone while driving.”

A Southland District Council spokesperson said the weather had caused surface flooding across the wider Southland district.

“Please take extra care on the roads, drive to the conditions, and allow additional travel time where needed.”

On Monday afternoon Environment Southland said it had placed the Hedgehope Stream at Rakahouka-Hedgehope Road on high river watch status as it was 2.81m above normal and rising.