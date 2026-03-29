One of the tributes to Dunedin speedway driver Paul Simon that was shared widely on social media yesterday. IMAGE: FACEBOOK

A ‘‘helluva’’ nice guy and a ‘‘true legend’’ of speedway racing is being remembered with love after a horror smash on Saturday night.

Paul Simon was killed in what is understood to have been a high-speed crash just after 7pm at Beachlands Speedway.

A neighbour of the speedway, in Waldronville south of Dunedin, said the roar of engines from the speedway stopped just after 7pm and did not restart.

The twice national champion in streetstocks and longtime competitor was remembered yesterday in dozens of social media posts by the tight-knit speedway community.

Speedway writer Jody Scott told the Otago Daily Times Simon was a pioneer in streetstocks.

A limited-contact racing class, streetstocks features modified, former road cars — often V8 Holdens and Fords — strengthened with roll cages.

Scott said Simon’s death was tragic.

‘‘He was a great person, a real ambassador of speedway, top bloke ... absolutely gutted for the family.’’

It was a huge loss for Otago, he said.

‘‘He built a lot of cars for a lot of drivers. Well respected.’’

Scott said Simon had a cheeky grin and was also straight-up.

If drivers were ‘‘being a bit silly, he said: ‘mate, that's just dumb stuff'. He was prepared to stand up and say, ‘hey, that's not right’.

‘‘He was just a helluva nice guy.’’

A witness told media he saw the vehicle hit a wall at speed.

He told The New Zealand Herald there appeared to be loss of control on a corner, a vehicle was clipped and one then hit the wall in what had appeared to him to be an unsurvivable crash.

The driver was well-known and well-liked, the witness said.

The police’s serious crash unit was investigating after being notified about 7.10pm, Saturday.

Police confirmed in a statement yesterday ‘‘despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene’’.

Serious crash unit staff carried out a scene examination, but also wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash and who might have footage of it.

Among the tributes online, most expressing shock and disbelief, there were many expressing sympathy for the wider Simon family, who were also involved in the sport.

‘‘Like many, I have woken a bit on the numb side, just thinking of the family, their loss and a big loss in the speedway community,’’ one post said.

‘‘A true legend of the sport and even better bloke off the track,’’ said another.

‘‘You were a legend of a family man above all else and lead from the front with integrity and a strong moral compass ... to [the] family, thank you for sharing Paul with us, we are all richer for the experience. Today we have lost one of the very best,’’ said another.

Family and Dunedin speedway officials either declined to comment or did not respond to messages yesterday.

Speedway New Zealand general manager Zoe Irons said in a statement the death was being investigated.

‘‘Speedway New Zealand extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to our wider speedway community during this difficult time,’’ she said.

‘‘The safety and wellbeing of our competitors, officials, volunteers and spectators remains our highest priority.

‘‘We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders as part of this process.

‘‘At this time, our thoughts are with the family affected and ... our speedway community.’’

WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified and was making initial inquiries. — Additional reporting John Lewis

grant.miller@odt.co.nz