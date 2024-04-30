Concerns for free school lunches

Dunedin principals are concerned about the future of the healthy lunches in schools programme after leaked documents revealed proposed cuts to it in a Ministry of Education restructure.

Last week, a document leaked to RNZ showed which divisions would face the brunt of the nearly 600 proposed job cuts to the ministry.

A division with 705 positions, Te Pae Aronui proposed cutting more than 200 roles trimming down to a total of 489 staff - saving $19 million per year.