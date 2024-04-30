Concerns for free school lunches

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin principals are concerned about the future of the healthy lunches in schools programme after leaked documents revealed proposed cuts to it in a Ministry of Education restructure.
Last week, a document leaked to RNZ showed which divisions would face the brunt of the nearly 600 proposed job cuts to the ministry.
A division with 705 positions, Te Pae Aronui proposed cutting more than 200 roles trimming down to a total of 489 staff - saving $19 million per year.