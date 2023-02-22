Wednesday, 22 February 2023

DCC looking at charging for dust suppression

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    Rural landowners whose homes are beside gravel roads could be asked by the Dunedin City Council to contribute half the cost of suppressing dust.

    The cost has increased since the council stopped using recycled motor oil for the task and tried alternative oils, which were less effective.

    The council is to replace "bio-oil" with Otta sealing, which is described as sprayed bitumen-emulsion and spread crushed aggregate.

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     