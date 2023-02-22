DCC looking at charging for dust suppression

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rural landowners whose homes are beside gravel roads could be asked by the Dunedin City Council to contribute half the cost of suppressing dust.
The cost has increased since the council stopped using recycled motor oil for the task and tried alternative oils, which were less effective.
The council is to replace "bio-oil" with Otta sealing, which is described as sprayed bitumen-emulsion and spread crushed aggregate.