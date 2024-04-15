Monday, 15 April 2024

Grandmother shows incredible strength at powerlifting champs

    Nicola Atwool has just competed in her first weightlifting competition, aged 70.

    Her appearance attracted a lot of attention among the competing lifters — not because of her bulging biceps, but because she was the oldest competitor there.

    This time a couple of years ago, she was struggling to pick up a bag of groceries.

    "I got into doing some strength and fitness because I was getting older, and it made me realise I had to use it or lose it," she said. 

     

