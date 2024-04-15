Grandmother shows incredible strength at powerlifting champs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Nicola Atwool has just competed in her first weightlifting competition, aged 70.
Her appearance attracted a lot of attention among the competing lifters — not because of her bulging biceps, but because she was the oldest competitor there.
This time a couple of years ago, she was struggling to pick up a bag of groceries.
"I got into doing some strength and fitness because I was getting older, and it made me realise I had to use it or lose it," she said.