Hard work pays off for amateur bodybuilders

Bodybuilders travelled from across the country for the National Amateur Bodybuilders’ Association Otago Championships in Mosgiel over the weekend.

The event drew more than 50 athletes - aged 16 to 68 - and co-organiser Mike Tabb said for many of them, it was the culmination of several months of hard work.

Many were experienced competitors, but others were novices. Lucas Russell was competing in his first bodybuilding competition, after "losing a bet" with his mates.

Lucas Russell (third from left) competes in the Novice Mr Body Board Shorts category, at National Amateur Bodybuilders’ Association Otago Championships on Saturday. PHOTO: JACK WARD

The Otago competition at Taieri College served as a qualifier for the national championships, due to be held in Invercargill next month.