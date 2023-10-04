The South Today Bulletin: Wednesday, October 4

Nightly news bulletin from Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Top stories: Queenstown's boil water notices will soon be on the way out for some, even though cryptosporidium cases are still on the rise; New Brighton has some new guardian angels, as a new initiative takes care of the community; and Dunedin's Ross Home is opening a new wing, hoping the extra beds will take pressure off the hospitals.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.